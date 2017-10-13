

CTV Kitchener





A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Friday in a single-vehicle collision near Waterford.

Norfolk County OPP say the crash occurred at 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of Cockshutt Road and Concession 11 Townsend.

It ended with the motorcyclist, a 39-year-old Kitchener man, being ejected from his motorcycle, which ended up in a ditch off the roadway.

An air ambulance was called in to take him to hospital. He is expected to survive.