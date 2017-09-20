

Farmers know a thing or two about Mother Nature’s unpredictably – so in a way, it’s fitting that attendees at the 100th International Plowing Match and Rural Expo are learning the same lesson.

This year’s edition of the IPM is taking place on a property near Walton, east of Blyth.

It began Tuesday under rainy conditions, with the day’s plowing competitions cancelled.

The wet weather left the IPM grounds in enough of a mess that all events and activities scheduled for Wednesday in the event’s Tented City were cancelled.

IPM organizers said they planned to reopen the gates on Thursday. The IPM runs until Saturday.