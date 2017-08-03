

CTV Kitchener





Police say a “potential dangerous collision” in Breslau was averted Wednesday evening by a 911 call.

Around 5:45 p.m., police received a call telling them there was a forklift on the railroad near Woolwich Street and Scheifele Place.

The first of the evening’s four GO trains was due in the area in about an hour.

Officers were dispatched and moved the forklift out of the way.

Waterloo Region police, GO Transit and Metrolinx are working together to try to figure out how the forklift ended up on the tacks.