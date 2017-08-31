

CTV Kitchener





Layoffs have occurred at the Com Dev manufacturing facility in Cambridge.

Employees say about 140 people were recently let go at the plant.

Honeywell, which purchased Com Dev in 2016, declined to specify how many employees were affected, citing competitive reasons.

The company did say that the move is part of a plan to “realign” the company’s manufacturing operation.

“The global space and satellite industry has seen a general downturn over the last several years, resulting in reduced command,” Scott Sayres, the director of communications for Honeywell Aerospace, said in a statement.

Com Dev has been building satellite parts and equipment since 1979. According to Honeywell, there are still about 400 people employed at its Sheldon Drive plant.