Police are investigating after human remains were found along the shore of Georgian Bay.

Grey County OPP say the remains were found Thursday afternoon on Georgian Beach Road North in Municipality of Meaford, north of the Meaford centre.

They have been confirmed as human.

Forensic teams and the coroner’s office have been brought in to aid the investigation.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information that may help their investigators.