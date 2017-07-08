Featured
High school student dies on graduation trip to Cuba
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 1:35PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 8, 2017 1:41PM EDT
An 18-year-old Belleville student was found dead in a hotel room in Cuba on Thursday.
Alex Sagriff was on a high school graduation trip to the resort city of Veradero.
Her family released a statement on social media saying: “Our concern right now is trying to get her home. We don’t know much of anything.”
Sagriff had just graduated from St. Theresa Secondary School in Belleville and was set to attend Loyalist College in the fall.
