An 18-year-old Belleville student was found dead in a hotel room in Cuba on Thursday.

Alex Sagriff was on a high school graduation trip to the resort city of Veradero.

Her family released a statement on social media saying: “Our concern right now is trying to get her home. We don’t know much of anything.”

Sagriff had just graduated from St. Theresa Secondary School in Belleville and was set to attend Loyalist College in the fall.