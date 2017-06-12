Featured
Heavy police presence in a Cambridge neighbourhood
Police could be seen along with a tactical team on Gail Street in Cambridge Monday evening.
There was a heavy police presence in a Cambridge neighbourhood Monday evening.
Around 10:30 p.m. a number of police cruisers and a tactical team could be seen on Gail Street near Rouse Avenue.
Police had closed a portion of Gail Street for a short period of time.
Regional police were not able to provide any details on the incident.
