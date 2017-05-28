Featured
Halton police officer charged with theft, obstruction of justice in drug case
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 4:07PM EDT
A 16-year veteran of the Halton Regional Police Service was arrested Sunday on charges including theft, obstruction of justice, and breach of trust.
Staff Sgt. Brad Murray, supervisor of the Drugs and Morality Unit, has been suspended with pay as he awaits a court date on the allegations against him.
Police began an internal investigation after other officers on the unit found an "anomaly" in seized drug evidence.
An audit of all drug evidence seized by the police service found similar anomalies in approximately 30 other collections of evidence involving prescription or illicit opioids, including OxyContin.
Toronto police conducted an independent investigation on Halton's police service, as is standard in criminal investigations of the police.
Murray will appear in court in Milton on June 27.
