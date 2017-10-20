

CTV Kitchener





A man accused of trying to kill another person in Guelph earlier this week has been arrested.

Randall Cormier had been sought by Guelph police in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred on Oct. 9.

Police had said that he was wanted for the attempted murder of a woman “not in a domestic relationship” with him, who was not seriously hurt in the incident, as well as for breaching probation and court orders.

According to police, the 33-year-old Cormier was tracked down Friday morning and arrested without incident.