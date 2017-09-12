

CTV Kitchener





A longtime teacher at a Guelph high school has been charged with sexual assault and related offences, Guelph police say.

Brian Hathway, 49, was arrested last Friday and has been in custody ever since.

In addition to sexual assault, he has been charged with sexual exploitation and obtaining sexual services from a minor for consideration.

Police say the teacher has worked for the Upper Grand District School Board since 2003, and the allegations against him relate to incidents alleged to have occurred in 2016 and 2017.

According to the school board’s website, Hathway is an automotive teacher at College Heights Secondary School.

Police say the school board has been fully co-operative with their investigation.