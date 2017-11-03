

CTV Kitchener





A 38-year-old woman was the victim of a fatal head-on crash near Elora.

Wellington County OPP say Amy Stiles of Fergus was killed in Thursday’s crash.

Her car and a dump truck collided on County Road 21 near the Fourth Line in Centre Wellington.

Police say the dump truck driver was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive.

According to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, Stiles was a member of the nursing faculty at Conestoga College. In that role, she coordinated the personal support worker program at the Riverside Glen retirement community in Guelph.

The crash occurred as Stiles was driving home from Toronto, where she had been attending an OPSEU rally in support of striking college workers, the union said.

The investigation into the crash continues.