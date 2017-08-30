

CTV Kitchener





For the second time this month, a church in the Guelph area has been hit by spray-paint vandals.

Lakeside Church on Conservation Drive was tagged sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

The vandalism includes the words ‘Islamic State will’ and an incomplete fourth word.

Jeff Groenewald, the church’s interim senior leader, says church members aren't dwelling on the incident.

“We forgive those who do such a thing,” he said Wednesday.

“We pray and take our concerns to God, and we move on with the work of the church.”

Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information about the vandalism.

“We really need to figure out the motive of why it occurred – whether it’s just a mischievous act … or whether it was really meant to insult,” OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said in an interview.

Earlier this month, a racist message was discovered on the roof of the Guelph Seventh-Day Adventist Church.