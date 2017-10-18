

CTV Kitchener





Three Guelph man are charged with robbery and other offences in connection with an allegedly robbery at a home on Kent Street.

Guelph police say the men forced open the home’s front door Tuesday morning, then assaulted a man inside the home and took some items belonging to him.

The man received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Police say a vehicle seen leaving the house was later stopped on the Hanlon Parkway, where the three men were arrested.

All of them are facing charges of robbery, breaking and entering, and assault with a weapon. Police say all three men are in their 20s.