A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman wanted in connection in multiple jurisdictions for an extended crime spree have been caught.

On Monday morning police released Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza and Rachel Hayden had been captured over the weekend by the York Regional Police Service.

Earlier in the week, police issued a public safety warning regarding the two.

Stapleford-Francalanza and Hayden are suspected in a number of thefts and related incidents dating back to mid-August.