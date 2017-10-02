Featured
2 captured after extended crime spree across southern Ontario
A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman wanted in connection in multiple jurisdictions for an extended crime spree have been caught.
On Monday morning police released Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza and Rachel Hayden had been captured over the weekend by the York Regional Police Service.
Earlier in the week, police issued a public safety warning regarding the two.
Stapleford-Francalanza and Hayden are suspected in a number of thefts and related incidents dating back to mid-August.