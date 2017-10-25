

CTV Kitchener





Drivers are being warned to stay alert following an increase in reports of collisions involving deer in rural areas.

Wellington County OPP say they have been notified of 11 collisions between vehicles and deer this week alone.

Deer are typically more active at this time of year, as it is their mating season.

Police say drivers should be particularly aware of the possibility of deer on the roads during the hours around sunrise, as well as between sunset and midnight.

They say drivers who encounter deer should slow down and hit their horn for one long blast to scare the animals away, brake firmly, and never try to veer around a deer.