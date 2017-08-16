

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Guelph Police found him in possession of knives, bear and dog spray, and with a substance.

The man is on probation and police approached him in the downtown core yesterday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Police say as a result, they discovered two knives, bear spray, dog spray and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The man was arrested and charged with a total of 13 weapons, drugs and breach of probation offences.