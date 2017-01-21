Featured
GRCA urges caution due to higher than normal river levels
Higher than normal water levels throughout the Grand River watershed. (Jan. 21, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 5:26PM EST
The Grand River Conservation Authority says people should exercise extreme caution near rivers and streams.
Warmer temperatures have contributed to the higher than normal water levels throughout the Grand River watershed.
River banks are slippery and ice may have been weakened by the melt, posing a serious risk for both people and pets.
The GRCA says the warning will remain in effect until Friday, January 27.
