Firearms, ammunition stolen during Perth County break in
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 10:41AM EDT
Ammunition and two firearms were stolen from a residence following a break in sometime in the hours of Friday night or early morning Saturday.
Police said the suspect(s) forcibly entered the home on Perth Road 149 in the Municipality of West Perth while the homeowner was away.
The suspect(s) stole a 12 gauge Remington Wingmaster shotgun and a .22 calibre Ithaca rifle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 393-6123.
