Featured
Fire reported in barn near Innerkip
Firefighters are battling a barn fire north of Woodstock, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 10:30AM EDT
Firefighters from multiple stations were called to a farm in rural Oxford County Monday morning.
A report of a fire brought crews to a barn on Oxford Road 33, north of Woodstock and west of Innerkip, around 7:30 a.m.
They arrived to find that straw was burning.
Further details were not immediately available.
With files from CTV London