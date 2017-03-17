Featured
Fire breaks out in roof of foam factory
Fire trucks are seen outside the Woodbridge Foam Corporation building on Shirley Avenue in Kitchener on Thursday, March 17, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 10:28AM EDT
Firefighters had to cut open the roof of an industrial building in Kitchener’s east end to get at a fire that was burning inside.
The fire brought firefighters to the Woodbridge Foam Corporation on Shirley Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Employees of the business called firefighters after noticing smoke inside the building. Roofers had been working at the property earlier in the day.
No injuries were reported.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.