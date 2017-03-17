

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters had to cut open the roof of an industrial building in Kitchener’s east end to get at a fire that was burning inside.

The fire brought firefighters to the Woodbridge Foam Corporation on Shirley Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Employees of the business called firefighters after noticing smoke inside the building. Roofers had been working at the property earlier in the day.

No injuries were reported.