A family is out of a home after a fire ripped through their single-family house on Friday evening.

Heavy smoke could be seen spewing from the rear of a single-family home in Delhi, roughly 85 kilometres south of Kitchener.

Around 5 p.m. Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the fire at 273 Church Street East.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, limiting the fire spread. However, officials said that the home sustained significant smoke damage and the family will not be able to live there for an extended period of time.

Fire crews said no one was in the home when the fire started, and there have been no reported injuries.

A cat was found safe in the basement of the home and was reunited with the family.

The damage is estimated at $150,000. There is now word yet on the cause of the fire, however, fire officials said it is not being considered suspicious.

The fire is under investigation.