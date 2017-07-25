

CTV Kitchener





A 911 call that brought several police cruisers and ambulances to a residential street turned out to be false.

Emergency crews blocked off the entirety of Riverbank Drive, which runs off King Street East near the border of Kitchener and Cambridge, after receiving a 911 call around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the caller had claimed multiple murders occurred at a specific house on Riverbank.

Police searched the home in question, found no sign of any murders, and deemed the report false.

One person was apprehended at the scene under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital. Police said the 32-year-old man would not be charged.