Nadia Matos, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 7:23PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 7, 2017 7:25PM EST
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for and the eastern parts of Middlesex and Elgin Counties, southern Bruce County, northern Grey County, and Oxford, Huron, Perth, and Dufferin Counties.
The squalls are expected to develop tonight to areas southeast of Lake Huron and south of Georgian Bay.
Local accumulations of 10 to 15 cm of snow are possible tonight, with another 15 cm tomorrow.
Snow squalls should taper off tomorrow night.
The agency says travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.
Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibility.
