

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Middlesex County OPP say one man is dead after a crash east of London Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a collision on Elgin Road (County Road 73), not far from Highway 401.

Police say the northbound car lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree south of Cromarty Drive.

A 65-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries. Dennis Wilson, from Central Elgin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. He remains in hospital in fair condition.

Elgin Road was closed for approximately three hours as police conducted the investigation into the crash.