Passenger dies after car collides with a tree in Middlesex County
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 8:19AM EST
Middlesex County OPP say one man is dead after a crash east of London Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a collision on Elgin Road (County Road 73), not far from Highway 401.
Police say the northbound car lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree south of Cromarty Drive.
A 65-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries. Dennis Wilson, from Central Elgin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 58-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. He remains in hospital in fair condition.
Elgin Road was closed for approximately three hours as police conducted the investigation into the crash.
