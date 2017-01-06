Featured
Electrical cause suspected in fire at Cambridge Towel
The Cambridge Towel facility on Dobbie Drive is seen on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Marc Venema / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 5:24PM EST
Fire broke out Thursday at the soon-to-close towel factory in east Cambridge.
The fire brought firefighters to the Cambridge Towel plant on Dobbie Drive around 4 p.m.
While the flames were extinguished before they could do significant damage – firefighters estimated the total loss at $1,000 – officials say the damage could have been into the millions had the situation turned out differently.
The fire remains under investigation. Firefighters suspect it had an electrical cause.
Last November, Cambridge Towel announced that it would be winding down its operations within 60 days.
