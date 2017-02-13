

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle left the roadway and hit a hydro pole in Waterloo Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Fischer-Hallman Road and Laurelwood Drive.

The front of the car had somehow managed to strike the far side of the pole after leaving the road.

Information on the driver’s condition was not immediately available.

While road conditions were poor Sunday night, it was not clear if that was the reason for the collision.