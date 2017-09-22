

CTV Kitchener





Approximately 100 people at a Cambridge manufacturing plant are out of work due to the effects of the strike at the CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll.

Tenneco, which supplies CAMI with exhaust systems for the Chevrolet Equinox, says the layoffs at its Conestoga Boulevard facility will take effect on Sunday.

“When production resumes at GM CAMI, all impacted Tenneco Cambridge team members on temporary layoff are expected to be called back to work,” a Tenneco spokesperson said in a statement.

CAMI workers have been on strike since Sunday night. They say they are looking for a guarantee that their plant will continue to produce the Equinox.

While the two sides have been in regular contact since the strike began, there has not been any public word about formal meetings taking place.