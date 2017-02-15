Featured
Cambridge's inside workers could strike or be locked out as of Friday
Cambridge City Hall is seen on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 12:24PM EST
Barely a week after a strike involving Cambridge’s outside workers was settled, other city employees are edging closer to a potential strike or lockout position.
City officials say talks are ongoing this week between the city and CUPE Local 1882, which represents the city’s inside workers.
A strike or lockout could happen any time after 12:01 a.m. Friday, although neither side had signalled any action in that direction as of Wednesday morning.
Negotiations with CUPE Local 32, which represented the city’s 185 outside workers, culminated in a six-day strike that ended last week, when a contract was agreed upon and ratified.
The city’s parks, pools and arenas were closed for the duration of the strike.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- 'Almost like it's a cult': Ukuleles gaining in popularity in Guelph and beyond
- Cambridge's inside workers could strike or be locked out as of Friday
- Province funding 15 projects to improve police response to sexual violence
- Arrest made in armed robbery of convenience store
- Group questions nuclear waste storage survey