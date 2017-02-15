

CTV Kitchener





Barely a week after a strike involving Cambridge’s outside workers was settled, other city employees are edging closer to a potential strike or lockout position.

City officials say talks are ongoing this week between the city and CUPE Local 1882, which represents the city’s inside workers.

A strike or lockout could happen any time after 12:01 a.m. Friday, although neither side had signalled any action in that direction as of Wednesday morning.

Negotiations with CUPE Local 32, which represented the city’s 185 outside workers, culminated in a six-day strike that ended last week, when a contract was agreed upon and ratified.

The city’s parks, pools and arenas were closed for the duration of the strike.