

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





It’s not hard to find empty storefront space on Main Street in Cambridge, or elsewhere in the Galt core.

One city councillor says she knows why. She also thinks the time has come to do something about it.

Coun. Pam Wolf wants the city to look at ending its practice of giving landlords of unoccupied storefronts 30 per cent rebates on their property tax bills.

“When you look at the empty storefronts on our main streets, it really gives the wrong impression,” she said in an interview.

Wolf says a number of vacant storefronts have been empty for years. She suspects that taking away the tax rebate would encourage landlords to either lower their rent expectations or sell the buildings.

Rod Rolleman, who opened a restaurant in the Galt core this spring, likes the sound of the idea.

“People can find a way to not rent their stores, and it doesn’t help downtown,” he said Wednesday.

Rolleman knows the issue firsthand. The storefront next to his is empty, and has been for quite some time. He hopes something will happen to bring more businesses into the core, which in turn will mean more people in the area and more potential customers for his restaurant.

With reporting by Max Wark