Demonstrators in Caledonia have moved their blockade.

It was initially set up on Argyle Street South back on August 10.

But Monday afternoon demonstrators moved over to the Highway 6 bypass near 6th Line.

The protest began over a property dispute. The Haudenosaunee people claim they own the Burtch Lands in Brant County and the province shouldn’t have transferred the title to a corporation controlled by the elected council of Six Nations.

Highway 6 is now closed between Argyle Street North and Greens Road, and 6th Line between Argyle Street South and Oneida Road.

OPP have set up a detour for Highway 6.

Argyle Street South has reopened to traffic.