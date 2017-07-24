Featured
Body found in Simcoe belongs to missing man: OPP
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 11:17AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 24, 2017 12:49PM EDT
Human remains found in Simcoe last week have been identified as belonging to a man who disappeared earlier this month.
The remains were found July 18 in a creek near Windham Street.
Norfolk County OPP say they belong to Robert Ranford, who had been reported missing July 13.
Police say his death is not considered suspicious.
