Featured
Balcony of Kitchener apartment building catches fire
Damage to the balcony of a Kitchener building is estimated at $20,000. (Sept. 16, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 12:06PM EDT
Officials say damage from a fire at a Kitchener apartment building was contained to the balcony.
Crews were called to 807 Frederick Street around 1:30 a.m.
They say it took less than ten minutes to extinguish the flames.
Damage to the balcony and exterior of the building is estimated at $20,000 to $30,000.
No one was hurt.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.