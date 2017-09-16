

CTV Kitchener





Officials say damage from a fire at a Kitchener apartment building was contained to the balcony.

Crews were called to 807 Frederick Street around 1:30 a.m.

They say it took less than ten minutes to extinguish the flames.

Damage to the balcony and exterior of the building is estimated at $20,000 to $30,000.

No one was hurt.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.