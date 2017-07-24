

Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener





Eight months ago, Kitchener city council passed a bylaw allowing residents to keep up to four chickens in backyard coops.

The process is fairly simple and involves filling out a questionnaire along with paying a one-time $50 registration fee.

“I would never go back,” says Alayne Kleser, who has owned hens for two years now.

Kleser was grandfathered into the bylaw because she already owned her hens before the bylaw passed, which is why she’s allowed to have six.

According to Kleser, the taste of backyard eggs can’t compare to store-bought. From the shell, taste and colour of the yolk, the eggs are very different.

Her six hens lay about 20 eggs per week during the summer months and Kleser says they’re easy to take care of.

“There’s never been an issue with smell or noise. No more than a dog or cat.”

To date, there have been 37 applications for chicken coops and 27 have been approved.

“Everybody has been really compliant and easy to work with,” says Gloria MacNeil, the director of bylaw enforcement with the city of Kitchener.

The city wasn’t expecting such a large number of applications right off the bat.

“We have been really impressed by the time and effort put into constructing these coops.”

With reporting by Abigail Bimman