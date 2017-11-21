Featured
Attempted robbery at restaurant under investigation
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Waterloo Regional police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo Tim Hortons.
Police were called early Tuesday morning to a report of a robbery at the Tim Hortons at Northfield Drive West and Weber Street North in Waterloo.
Police say a man entered the restaurant and demanded cash.
He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.