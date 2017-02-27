

CTV Kitchener





A 39-year-old man has lost his driver’s licence for 90 days after a bizarre series of events which culminated in police convincing him to climb down from a large tree.

It all happened Friday night, in the Orange Hill Road area near Gorrie, northwest of Listowel.

Huron County OPP say they were first called to deal with a possible impaired driver who had nearly hit another vehicle.

As officers responded, information came in telling them that the driver had left his SUV and made his way on foot into a nearby swamp.

The man then left the swamp and allegedly made his way into a second vehicle, only to be confronted by that vehicle’s owner – at which point he started to climb the tree.

That’s when police arrived at the scene, got the man to leave the tree, and placed him under arrest.

A South Bruce resident faces charges of drug-impaired driving, trespassing at night, and theft of a vehicle.