

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





One person was left trapped in their vehicle with serious injuries Monday after driving into a pole east of Kitchener.

The collision occurred around 2 p.m., on Ebycrest Road between Victoria Street and Bridge Street.

Waterloo Regional Police said the driver had lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway and hit a pole.

An air ambulance was called in to take her to hospital.

More details to come.