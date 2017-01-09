Featured
Air ambulance called in after vehicle hits pole
A woman was seriously injured when her vehicle hit a pole on Ebycrest Road in Woolwich on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 2:50PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 3:00PM EST
One person was left trapped in their vehicle with serious injuries Monday after driving into a pole east of Kitchener.
The collision occurred around 2 p.m., on Ebycrest Road between Victoria Street and Bridge Street.
Waterloo Regional Police said the driver had lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway and hit a pole.
An air ambulance was called in to take her to hospital.
More details to come.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.