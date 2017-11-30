

CTV Kitchener





The return of the Waterloo Regional Police gun amnesty program resulted in dozens of guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition being surrendered to police.

During the month of November, Waterloo Regional Police were offering amnesty to anyone who turned over an unwanted weapon – meaning that even if they were legally not supposed to have the gun, they would not be charged over it.

As of Thursday afternoon, the program had resulted in the seizure of 45 rifles, 32 shotguns, 10 handguns, 5,000 rounds of ammunition and 27 pellet guns.

Thirty additional calls for weapons to be picked up by police had yet to be responded to.

Police say they offer the program to stop guns from falling into the hands of criminals.

It previously ran in 2014 and 2015, collecting more than 450 weapons and nearly 15,000 rounds of ammunition.