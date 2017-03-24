

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A stalled truck on eastbound Highway 401 had traffic backed up for kilometres in Cambridge Friday morning.

The transport was blocking the right lane of the highway just approaching the Hespeler Road off-ramp

At 7:30 a.m., eastbound traffic was crawling through Waterloo Region, as far back as Homer Watson Blvd.

Traffic on eastbound Highway 8, approaching the 401, was slow just passed Fairway Road.

By 8:30, traffic began to clear, but continued to be slow as the backlog got through the area.