Featured
401 eastbound extremely slow through Cambridge
The truck in the right lane at Hespeler Road caused a backup stretching back to Homer Watson
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 8:40AM EDT
A stalled truck on eastbound Highway 401 had traffic backed up for kilometres in Cambridge Friday morning.
The transport was blocking the right lane of the highway just approaching the Hespeler Road off-ramp
At 7:30 a.m., eastbound traffic was crawling through Waterloo Region, as far back as Homer Watson Blvd.
Traffic on eastbound Highway 8, approaching the 401, was slow just passed Fairway Road.
By 8:30, traffic began to clear, but continued to be slow as the backlog got through the area.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.