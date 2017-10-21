Police arrested a 37-year-old man following a lengthy standoff in Stratford on Friday.

The incident caused police to block off a section of Downie Street in Stratford’s south end.

Neighbours said the police presence had started around 1:30 p.m., and involved a man barricaded in an apartment.

“There was a second male that was in the residence at the time of the occurrence that managed to free himself and was taken safely into custody,” police said in a release.

He was then handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser.

Negotiations continued with the help of Stratford Emergency Response Team, Stratford Police Service and even with London Police Service’s Emergency Response Unit’s assistance.

The second man emerged from the home around 11 p.m. and was safely taken into custody.

Police said no one was injured.