A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an incident involving fentanyl in Brantford on Saturday morning.

At around 10 a.m. Brantford police attended a residence on Charing Cross Street where two people went into medical distress after consuming suspected fentanyl.

Police said both people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 24-year-old man was arrested for possession of a substantial amount of suspected fentanyl.

The man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs.

Police are warning members of the public of the dangers of fentanyl and are advising people be extremely cautious of the use any controlled substance that could potentially be mixed with fentanyl.