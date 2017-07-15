Featured
18-year-old drowns while swimming in the Welland River
Niagara Regional Police file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 3:52PM EDT
Police found the body of a young man who they say drowned in the Welland River in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday.
Niagara Regional Police say they were called to an area of the river next to a campground.
Police say the 18-year-old was swimming in the river when he began experiencing difficulty.
They say people nearby tried to help but were unsuccessful.
His identity has not been released out of respect for the family.
Police say foul play is not suspected.
