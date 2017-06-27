Featured
15 year old charged for driving without licence following motorcycle collision
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 7:16AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2017 8:29AM EDT
A 15-year-old motorcycle driver has been charged following a two-vehicle collision in Haldimand County Monday morning.
The collision occurred around 9 30 a.m. at Inman Road and Mumby Road.
Police said the 15 year old sustained minor injuries in the collision.
The youth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without a licence, without plates and without insurance.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Immigrants living in Waterloo Region reflect on moving to Canada
- Driver believed dead by bystanders was actually drug-impaired: OPP
- The Beer Store testing home delivery service, mum on potential expansion
- 15 year old charged for driving without licence following motorcycle collision
- Controversial zoning change approved for Mosque expansion