1 person in hospital after house fire in St. Jacobs
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 12:25PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 8, 2017 12:48PM EST
A fire on the second floor of a house in St. Jacobs was extinguished before it could cause significant damage.
Firefighters were called to the home on Queensway Drive near Adam Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
After extinguishing the fire, crews checked inside walls to ensure that no insulation was burning inside of them.
One resident of the home was taken to hospital as a precaution, to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.
