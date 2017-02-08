

CTV Kitchener





A fire on the second floor of a house in St. Jacobs was extinguished before it could cause significant damage.

Firefighters were called to the home on Queensway Drive near Adam Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

After extinguishing the fire, crews checked inside walls to ensure that no insulation was burning inside of them.

One resident of the home was taken to hospital as a precaution, to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.