

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A conducted energy weapon was used to help police take down a suspect following a stabbing in downtown Kitchener on Friday.

The stabbing brought police to the intersection of Young and Ahrens streets during the 3 p.m. hour.

One man ended up in hospital, where he was treated for what police described as minor stab wounds on the side of his head.

A few minutes later, police officers were seen making an arrest on Victoria Street South near Park Street.

Footage from a surveillance camera at a nearby auto repair shop shows one officer reaching out with a conducted energy weapon, followed by a civilian falling to the ground.

Witnesses told CTV Kitchener that the man placed under arrest had some sort of weapon on him at the time.

Information on who the man is and what charges he might be facing was not immediately available.

Earlier this week, knives were brandished during three robberies that were reported to police from areas around downtown Kitchener.

It was not clear if Friday’s incident was in any way connected to those three robberies.

With reporting by Tyler Calver