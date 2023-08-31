Zucchini Ricotta Rolls and Grilled Peach Fritter Muffins

Zucchini Ricotta Rolls

Take a spin on lasagna and try these zucchini rolls. With all the flavour of lasagna you can serve this up as a main course or side dish with some extra pasta sauce alongside.

1 tub (475 g) ricotta cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) dry Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

2 large eggs

1/4 cup (60 mL) each chopped fresh parsley and basil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and fresh ground pepper

1 cup (250 mL) tomato basil pasta sauce

3 zucchini, 7 inches (17.5 cm) long (about 1 1/4 lb/600 g)

1/4 cup (60 mL) grated Parmesan cheese

In a bowl, stir together ricotta cheese, breadcrumbs, eggs, parsley, basil, garlic, salt and pepper; set aside.

Spread sauce over bottom of 11 x 7 inch (2 L) greased baking dish.

Thinly slice zucchini lengthwise with a sharp chef’s knife or alternatively use a mandoline. Spread about 2 tbsp (30 mL) of the ricotta mixture over each zucchini slice. Roll up and place standing upright in baking dish. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Turn off one side of the grill and reduce heat to medium-high to reach about 375ºF (190ºC).

Place on unlit side of grill and close lid. Grill, trying to keep grill temperature around 375ºF (190ºC) for about 35 minutes or until zucchini is tender and top is golden.

Alternatively, bake, uncovered in 375 F (190 C) oven for 45 minutes or until zucchini is tender and top is golden. Serves 4 to 6.

Tip: You will have some zucchini slices left, so be sure to chop them up and use them in soups, stews, frittatas or omelettes.

Grilled Peach Fritter Muffins

Use what you have at home and make these fun muffins for morning or afternoon. They really do taste like a peach fritter! If strawberries are your desire, grill them and add a drizzle of aged balsamic after chopping for a hit of Italian flare!

Prep time: 20 minutes

Grill time: 35 minutes

Yield: 8 muffins

2 peaches or apples, peeled, cored and sliced

Cooking spray

2 tbsp (30 mL) packed light brown sugar

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) all purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp (7 mL) baking powder

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter, softened

1/2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla

1/2 cup (125 mL) milk

Topping:

3 tbsp (45 mL) packed light brown sugar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon

Glaze:

1/2 cup (125 mL) icing sugar

1 tbsp (15 mL) milk or water

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Spray peach slices liberally with cooking spray. Grill turning once for about 5 minutes or until tender and well grill marked. Let cool slightly and dice. Toss with brown sugar and cinnamon; set aside.

Topping: In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar and cinnamon; set aside.

Turn off one side of the grill and reduce heat to medium to reach about 350ºF (180ºC).

In a bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.

In a large bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat together butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at at time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Stir in flour mixture alternating 3 of flour and 2 of milk until smooth.

Divide half of the batter among 8 greased muffin tins. Spoon half of the peach mixture and topping on top and press gently. Divide remaining batter along with peaches and topping.

Place on unlit side of grill and close lid. Grill, trying to keep grill temperature around 350ºF (180ºC) for about 25 minutes or until tester inserted in centre comes out clean and tops are light golden. Let cool for about 15 minutes. Remove from muffin tins onto cooking rack.

Glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together icing sugar and milk. Drizzle over top of each muffin to serve.