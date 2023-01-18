Zellers returns, Cambridge chosen as one of its 25 locations

A discount retailer is making a comeback in Canada, opening its first 25 “Zellers store experiences” within Hudson’s Bay, including in Cambridge, Ont.

Hudson’s Bay announced Wednesday, out of the 25 locations, nine are planned for Ontario, with Cambridge Centre being one of the chosen spots.

The stores are expected to be between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet – depending on the location.

“Opening in communities across the country, the brick-and-mortar locations will complement the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site,” Hudson’s Bay said in a release.

There company said all locations across Canada will open simultaneously with the Zellers website. Zellers.ca is already up and running but products are not yet available for purchase.

“Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers' signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey,” Hudson’s Bay said.

It’s been more than a decade since Zellers locations closed nationwide.

Last summer, brand owner, Hudson’s Bay Co. said the goal with the new locations is to tap into the nostalgia of the brand.

"We know how special Zellers is in the hearts and minds of people in Canada," said Adam Powell, Zellers' chief business officer in Aug. 2022. "Zellers is a brand deeply rooted in the Canadian experience."