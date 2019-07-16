

CTV Kitchener





A local man has been arrested for breaching his prohibition order. David Dale appeared in court yesterday for breaching a condition that prohibits him from attending public parks and swimming areas where children are present.

The arrest comes after a video of an alleged over-the-phone luring incident circulated online and was seen more than 38,000 times.

The man behind the video is Justin Payne, a self-described vigilante pedophile hunter whose YouTube videos have garnered over 15 million views.

Payne says he posed as a 13-year-old boy when he called the older man, recording the call on camera.

He describes the phone call as disgusting and derogatory, calling it the longest 20 minutes of his life.

"Are you sure though, are you sure that you don’t mind that I’m 13 though?" Payne is seen in the video asking a man on the phone, putting on the voice of a child.

"No, no I don’t mind," the man replies. "I’m not mad. I don’t mind at all."

Payne says he created a fake online profile for a young teen named Christopher. He says that, within hours, a man messaged him and asked him to call him.

"He wanted to do sexual acts with the child, asking questions of the child’s sexuality," Payne says. "Things that an adult should never ask a child."

CTV has been unable to independently verify the video. In the conversation, Payne says the man asks for photos and to have sex.

They agreed to meet, and Payne confronts the person who he alleges was the other party in the phone conversation.

"You realize by me doing the voice for you, that totally authenticated that I was the one who was taking to you?" he asks the man. "It wasn’t a 13-year-old child."

At first, the man denies the phone call multiple times. Then, he blames fetal alcohol syndrome.

"I also have what they call FAS – fetal alcohol syndrome. Which the mindset of them, even though I’m an adult, the brain isn’t. Half the time I don’t know what I’m doing because of it," he's heard saying in the video.

Payne says the main reason he makes the videos is to try to raise awareness in communities where these incidents are allegedly happening.

Police have confirmed that 44-year-old David Dale was arrested for a breach of his prohibition order.

Court documents allege that Dale breached the order, given in 2016, that prohibited him from attending public parks and swimming areas where children are present.

While that charge is unrelated to the video, police say they are aware of the video and are investigating.

Payne says he’s relieved to know Dale is off the streets, even if it’s not because of his video.

Dale remains in custody until his bail hearing which is expected tomorrow.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.