Youth orchestra plays together for the first time since K-W Symphony cancelled its season

Former members of the Youth Orchestra played together for the first time on Sunday, one week after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its season.

The young musicians were asked to join a new community youth orchestra which will practice weekly at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo.

Conductor Matthew Jones said there will be no cost for the musicians to take part, however an email to their families indicated that they would no longer be able to perform at the Centre in the Square or the Conrad Centre and visits from guest clinicians and conductors was unlikely.

Jones told CTV News earlier this week that senior youth members were the first to be invited to the new orchestra.

“They are the oldest students, they are the most practiced, the most experienced,” he said. “Some of them indeed go on to a career in music, to study at university, etc. So it’s an important stepping stone for those musicians.”

Jones added that they intend to bring the younger ensembles in as soon as possible.

“They are our future,” he said. “We want a youth orchestra to be here for the next generation of musicians as well. The onus is on us, on the decisions we make today to make sure that that has the best chance of taking place.”

KWS DECLARES BANKRUPTCY

On Sept. 16, the night before the first practice for the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony’s Youth Orchestra was set to take place, they were informed via email that all upcoming rehearsals and performances had been called off.

The symphony later clarified it was cancelling its entire 2023-2024 season unless it received $2 million in funding to avoid insolvency.

The community rallied to help the KWS musicians by launching a GoFundMe page, which raised more than $344,000 as of Sept. 24.

Despite the last minute plea, the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony was unable to come up with the needed funding and on Thursday it announced the organization had filed for bankruptcy.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony had been a part of the community for 78 years.