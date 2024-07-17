Youth Jazz Ensemble prepare for jazz festival in Uptown Waterloo

A group of young musicians will be among the acts hitting the stage at the Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival this weekend.

The Youth Jazz Ensemble said they are excited to a part of the annual festival.

“It’s very gratifying to see that this is still relevant and that there are there are jazz ensembles out there that are still reaching young people,” said musician and music teacher Jason White, who helps organize the ensemble.

White said this year they put together two ensembles and had more applicants than openings.

“We have a really strong partnership with the area high schools and teachers are telling me they can’t remember a time jazz has been this popular,” said White.

For these young musicians, Jazz offers a freedom you can’t find in other genres.

“I don't like reading sheet music for two hours straight. I’d rather come up with my own ideas,” said tenor saxophonist Gary Zhang.

Zhang said the improvisational nature of jazz makes for a better overall musician.

“There are a lot of times where you can’t sit and think for hours about what you are going to do, you just have to roll with it,” said Zhang.

Bassist Maxim Tykhonov is a fifth generation musician, he said he hopes his generation can grow the popularity of the genre.

“I want to keep the tradition of jazz at least somewhat relevant and make younger people aspire to listen to jazz,” said Tykhonov.

For White, he believes we are seeing a resurgence in the popularity of jazz.

“A lot of popular ensembles are writing very danceable music and so in that way, we're kind of returning to Jazz's roots as very danceable, so I think that's that's why it's reaching people,” White said.

The festival is free to attend but organizer do appreciate donations.

The youth Ensembles will hit the stage at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Other acts include Laila Biali who is closing the show Friday night, Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band Saturday night and the Canadian Jazz Collective will be wrapping things up on Sunday.

The full schedule and more info can be found online.