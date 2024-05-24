Youth charged in Kitchener sexual assault

KITCHENER
    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo.
    Waterloo regional police have charged a male youth after a sexual assault was reported in Kitchener’s Parkvale Park.

    Officers were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

    They said they found a male matching a suspect description and arrested him after he tried to run away.

    The victim, a female youth, was not physically hurt.

    The male has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and robbery.

